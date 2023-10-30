Bhubaneswar, Oct 30 (PTI) The Odisha vigilance has registered 202 criminal cases against 365 people, including 38 class-I officers, till October 27 this year, an official statement said on Monday.

On the occasion of Vigilance Awareness Week, 2023, the anti-corruption wing of the state government said these criminal cases have been registered against 236 officers, 7 class-IV employees and 48 other public servants.

Of the 202 cases, "61 were instituted for the acquisition of disproportionate assets against 72 public servants and 34 private individuals", the statement said.

In all these cases, the total disproportionate assets worth Rs 93.29 crore were detected, it said.

The vigilance department has laid 75 traps against 86 public servants and 13 private individuals for demand and acceptance of bribes, amounting to Rs 24.24 lakh.

During the year, 66 cases relating to the misappropriation of public money of Rs 44.38 crore have been registered against 168 people.

Chargesheets have been filed in 198 cases against 486 people, including 42 Group-A and 31 Group-B officers.

Of which, 87 cases have ended in a conviction, a senior vigilance official said.

Moreover, 27 public servants have been dismissed from service and the pension of 14 retired government employees stopped following their conviction in vigilance cases, he said.

Last year, the vigilance department conducted searches at over 600 locations, froze 898 bank accounts of corrupt public servants, and carried out technical evaluations of 111 buildings and projects, the official added.

