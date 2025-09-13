Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 13 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Manipur, Dravida Munnetra Kazakham (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said that instead of "compassion", it was the upcoming 2027 assembly elections which reminded him of the state.

"I note that the Indian Prime Minister has finally decided to visit Manipur, despite the state burning for over two years. Compassion has obviously failed, but the 2027 election preparations have succeeded in reminding him of Manipur," the DMK MP said in a post on Friday.

No official announcement on the dates for the assembly elections in the state has been made by the Election Commission, the state has been under President's rule since February 13, 2025, imposed amid the violence and the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The Parliament had also extended the statutory resolution on Preisdent's rule for over a six months, starting from August 13.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the Central government's commitment to furthering the inclusive and all-round development of Manipur.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared, "I will be attending programmes in Churachandpur and Imphal tomorrow, 13th September. We are fully committed to furthering inclusive and all-round development of Manipur. The foundation stone for road projects, National Highway projects, women hostels and more would be laid. The projects being inaugurated include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri, the IT SEZ Building and the New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri, a unique all-women's market in various districts."

PM Modi will be visiting five states, namely Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar from 13th to 15th September (Saturday to Monday), to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 71,850 crore, according to the Prime Minister's Office on Friday.

PM Modi further shared, "Over the next few days, on 13th, 14th and 15th September, I will be attending programmes in Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar which are aimed at boosting 'Ease of Living.' These projects will have a very positive impact on people's lives, especially towards boosting connectivity, job creation and more."

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur. The projects include Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore; 5 National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore; Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, Working Women Hostels at 9 locations, among others. (ANI)

