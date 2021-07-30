Amaravati, July 30 (PTI): The cumulative COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 19,64,117 as 2,068 were added afresh in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

A health department bulletin said 2,127 patients got cured while 22 others succumbed in 24 hours.

The recoveries now totalled 19,29,565 and deaths 13,354.

The number of active cases stood at 21,198, the bulletin added.

East Godavari reported 337, Chittoor 315, Krishna 251, Prakasam 207, SPS Nellore 205, West Godavari 198, Guntur 182 and Kadapa 116 fresh coronavirus infections in 24 hours.

The remaining five districts added less than 90 new cases each.

Prakasam reported six fresh fatalities, Krishna four, Chittoor and Guntur three each, SPS Nellore two, East Godavari, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam one each.

Vizianagaram district had one COVID-19 death on Friday after more than two weeks.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal issued an order extending the Covid night curfew in the state till August 14 in view of the number of cases.

Curfew would be in force daily from 10 PM to 6 AM while prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC would be implemented from 6 AM to 10 PM.

Anil directed the District Collectors, Superintendents of Police and Commissioners of Police to implement the orders scrupulously.

