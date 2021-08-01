Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 1 (PTI) Kerala recorded 20,728 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the infection caseload to 34,11,489, while 56 more deaths took the toll to 16,837.

It is for the sixth day running that the state has recorded more than 20,000 fresh cases.

Since July 27 there have been 1,28,373 more infections in the state.

As many as 17,792 people have been cured of the infection since Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 32,26,761, leaving 1,67,379 active cases,a state government release said.

Malappuram accounted for the most number of cases (3,770), followed by Thrissur 2,689, Kozhikode 2,434, Ernakulam 2,246, Palakkad 1,882, Kollam 1,336, Kannur 1,112, Thiruvananthapuram 1,050, Alappuzha 1,046 and Kottayam 963.

Of the new cases, 68 are health workers, 77 had come from outside the state and 19,960 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 623 cases, the release said.

In the last 24 hours,1,70,690 samples were tested and the Total Positivity Rate (TPR) was found to be 12.14 per cent.

So far, 2,73,87,700 samples have been tested, it said.

There are currently 4,61,133 people under surveillance in various districts.

Of these, 4,32,537 are in home or institutional quarantine and 28,596 in hospitals.

There are 678 areas in the state with a TPR of above 10 per cent, the release said.

