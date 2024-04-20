Betul, April 20: At around 4:15 am yesterday, a bus filled with policemen was returning after completing the Chhindwara election process in Madhya Pradesh. The bus was going to Rajgarh via Betul near Neem Pani Dhaba when the bus suddenly overturned due to a collision with a truck. The accident led to 21 people getting injured. Out of the 21 policemen injured, 12 police personnel have been admitted to Shahpur Community Health Centre, while nine police personnel have been admitted to Betul District Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Three Persons Killed, 11 Injured As Truck and Auto-Rickshaw Collide in Sagar District

Upon receiving the information of the accident, police officers including Betul Superintendent of Police and Additional Superintendent of Police, reached the spot. Betul Kotwali police station in-charge, Ganj police station in-charge SDOP, along with other police officers, reached the district hospital to get the injured treated in Betul district hospital. Road Accident in Satna: Several Injured After Bus Overturns Near Satna-Maihar Bypass in Madhya Pradesh(Watch Video)

Chhindwara Road Accident

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: Several Home Guards jawans and police personnel were injured when the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck and overturned on a highway near #Betul earlier today. The security personnel were returning from #Chhindwara after poll duty for Lok… pic.twitter.com/9de7NSxfPy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 20, 2024

The polling for the six parliamentary seats in Madhya Pradesh--Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, and Chhindwara--was held on Friday.

