Kollam (Kerala) [India], March 18 (ANI): A 21-year-old was stabbed to death in Kerala's Kollam, and after murdering the deceased, the killer himself committed suicide by jumping in front of a train.

The incident was reported on Monday evening, and the victim has been identified as Febin George Gomes, who was a resident of 162 Flori Dale, Vilappuram Mataka Nagar, Uliyakovil, Kollam.

The killer was identified as Tejas Raju, who was a native of Neendakara, reached Febin's house and stabbed him. His father, George Gomez, tried to stop the killer but couldn't and got injured. After killing Febin, Raju ran away and collapsed merely at a distance of 20 m from the house.

Both the bodies are kept in the district hospital mortuary.

In another incidnet last month, a 23-year-old man murdered five people, including his family members and lover, and injured his mother near Venjarammoodu police station area in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the police, the 23-year-old, identified as Affan, killed his grandmother, father's brother, father's brother's wife, 14-year-old brother and lover. He also attacked his mother, who was severely injured in the incident.

Sudarsan K S, District Police Chief, Thiruvananthapuram Rural, said, "The family was having financial crisis, he had borrowed Rs 40,000 from financial institution...the accused had given a statement that the family was planning to die by suicide but it is not confirmed (if his statement is right or not). Accused is alright now but doctor said that it will take 2-3 days for him to get discharged...mother is also recovering; she can speak but she is unable to recollect what happened. The financial crisis was one of the reasons why he committed this crime...his blood samples have been sent for medical test...accused will be arrested and he will be remanded and he will be taken into Police custody for further investigation.

The accused told police that he hunted down his family members and lover in three separate houses. According to the Kerala Police, the accused also revealed that he had taken poison and was rushed to the hospital. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

