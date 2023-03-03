New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman was found dead in her house in Dwarka here on Thursday, police said.

Kanchan was found hanging at around 3.30 pm and prime facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, they said.

She got married seven months ago but was living with her mother in sector 16A of JJ Colony in Dwarka for the last four months, police said.

No suicide note was found at the spot, police said.

