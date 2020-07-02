Ahmedabad, Jul 2 (PTI) With 211 new patients found since previous evening, the number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district reached 21,339 on Thursday.

Seven infected patients died in the district during this period, taking the death toll to 1,456.

202 cases were found from Ahmedabad city while nine cases were from other areas of the district, said a release by the Gujarat Health Department.

161 patients were discharged from various hospitals -- 147 of them in the city -- taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients to 16,254.

Of 1,888 COVID-19 deaths reported in Gujarat so far, as many as 1,456 fatalities have occurred in Ahmedabad district -- 1,401 of them in the city.

Of the total 21,339 cases registered in Ahmedabad district so far, the city accounts for 20,494 while 845 cases were reported from other areas.

