Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 10 (ANI): Manipur reported 219 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases to 20,777.

According to State Health Department, total recoveries stand at 17,534 and 275 persons recovered from the disease today.

Two more people succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 200.

The state has 3,043 active cases.

With 38,074 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total count of cases has gone up to 85,91,731. (ANI)

