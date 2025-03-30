Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 30 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya graced the Bhattadev University with his presence and said that the 21st century is an era of digital revolution, which presents numerous opportunities to new-age students.

Bhattadev University, being a new university, should take the lead in empowering its students with the knowledge of digital technology to achieve their dreams in life, he added.

Addressing the students at the first convocation of Bhattadev University in Bajali on Saturday, Governor Acharya said that artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the entire world from healthcare to transportation, from entertainment to education, AI is revolutionizing the industries and enhancing human potential.

He called upon the faculty members of Bhattadev University to introduce AI-based courses to help the students master the science of AI.

Paying his rich tributes to Shri Baikunthanath Bhattacharya, who is well known as Bhattadev, the father of Assamese prose, the Governor said that true to the contribution of Bhattadev, the university should strive to reach new heights in education and knowledge relevant to the 21st century.

Moreover, along with imparting teaching on modern science and technology, the university should also make its mark in teaching Assamese and Sanskrit literature.

The Governor said that 'Bajali' has a distinct identity in the field of education across the state. Along with education, it has also played a significant role in the preservation and promotion of language, literature, art and culture. Therefore, he asked the students to remain indebted to the university and the place it is located.

Governor Acharya said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made rapid progress in ensuring accessibility, inclusivity and quality in higher education. Through targeted interventions like digital innovation, significant steps have been taken to bridge educational disparities and empower future generations.

Terming the graduates an integral part of this academic transformation, the Governor asked them to use the knowledge they gained from their university to bring about qualitative changes in the state as well as in the country.

The Governor said that the National Education Policy (NEP) is a robust education system that provides high-quality education based on India's rich knowledge traditions, positioning India as a global superpower.

Acharya asked the graduates to make the best use of their knowledge, skills and experience gained in the university to address various challenges.

Governor Acharya said that India is on the path of becoming the world's third-largest economy. He observed that to achieve this, the country needs leaders who are not only equipped with technical knowledge but also possess a visionary outlook and strong moral values to steer the nation towards a bright future.

The Governor further said, "You have now become graduates and stepping into new phase of life. I have full confidence that the knowledge and skills that you have acquired in this university, will help you to seize the emerging opportunities in life".

On the occasion, the governor congratulated the faculty members and management of Bhattadev University on signing multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with various prestigious institutions in the field of research and development. The Governor also hailed the efforts of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in introducing 'Gunotsav' to qualitatively uplift education in the state.

It may be noted that in the convocation, a total of 1,920 students were awarded degrees, including two PhDs, 496 postgraduates, and 1422 undergraduate students. Among them, 66 awardees have been honoured with Gold Medals. Additionally, Krishna Roy, a renowned theatre, art and cultural icon of the greater Bajali area, has been conferred a Ph.D. degree, Honoris Causa. (ANI)

