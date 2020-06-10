India News | 22 Delhi Hospitals Told to Reserve More Beds for Virus Patients

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) The Delhi government on Tuesday directed 22 private hospitals to reserve more beds for coronavirus patients, revising its earlier allocation limit.

In an official order, it directed 22 private hospitals to allocate 2,015 extra beds for coronavirus patients.

On May 24, the Delhi government had directed private hospitals and nursing homes with a capacity of 50 beds or more to reserve 20 per cent of their total beds for coronavirus patients.

With the new order, the total number of coronavirus beds in private hospitals will increase to 3,456 from the current 1,441.

The hospitals have also been told to admit COVID-19 patients as per the revised allocation of beds and update the data at ''Delhi Corona'' app with immediate effect, the order added.

