Lucknow, Aug 25 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh increased to 17,09,173 on Wednesday as 22 more people tested positive for the contagious disease while the death toll remained at 22,794 with no fresh fatalities, a health bulletin issued here said.

The total number of recoveries in the state reached 16,86,034 the statement said.

The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 345, it said.

Till now over 7.1 crore samples were tested in the state, it said, adding it included over 1.87 lakh tests on Tuesday.

