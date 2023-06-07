New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) A 22-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead at his house in east Delhi's Mandawali area on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, Pankaj, was working as a multi-tasking staff in a government department at Civil Lines, they added.

No suicide note has been found, police said, adding that the reason why the deceased took the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Pankaj came home from work early on Wednesday afternoon and asked his sister to leave the room as he wanted to play games on his mobile phone, police said. Soon after, a gunshot was heard and when his sister went to check, Pankaj was found dead with a gunshot wound on his forehead.

It appears to be a case of suicide, police said, adding that the man was unmarried.

After post-mortem, the body will be handed over to his family members and the inquest proceedings have been initiated, they said.

