Hyderabad, Sep 28 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday logged 220 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 6,65,504, while the toll rose to 3,915 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 80, followed by Karimnagar (21) and Khammam (13) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 255 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number to 6,57,040 so far.

Active cases stood at 4,549, the bulletin said.

It said 44,200 samples were tested on Tuesday, taking the total number of specimens examined till date to 2,62,80,662.

The samples tested per million population was 7,06,089.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.72 per cent, while it was 97.78 per cent in the country.

