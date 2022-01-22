Shimla, Jan 22 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's coronavirus caseload increased to 2,59,566 on Saturday as 2,216 more people tested positive for the infection, while the death toll climbed to 3,914 with six more fatalities, a health official said.

Solan reported the highest number of fresh cases at 359, followed by 338 in Kangra, 290 in Sirmaur, 240 in Bilaspur, 231 in Mandi, 228 in Shimla, 181 in Una, 172 in Hamirpur, 97 in Kullu, 46 in Chamba, 24 in Kinnaur and 10 in Lahaul-Spiti, he said.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: ECI Extends Ban on Physical Rallies, Road Shows Till January 31.

Of the latest deaths, two each were reported from Kangra and Shimla and one each from Una and Mandi. These included six men aged between 40 and 92, the official said.

There are 17,295 active coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh, he said.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: AAP CM Candidate Bhagwant Mann Challenges Charanjit Singh Channi To Contest Against Him From Dhuri.

As many as 1,986 more patients recovered from the infection. With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,38,316, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)