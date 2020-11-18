Surat, Nov 18 (PTI) Surat district reported 224 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, raising its tally to 39,204, the Gujarat health department said.

With two fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in the district rose to 1,043, it said.

Both the city and the rural parts reported fewer recoveries compared to new cases.

While Surat city reported 181 new cases and 152 recoveries, the rural parts of the district reported 43 new cases and 39 recoveries, the department said.

As per the Surat Municipal Corporation, the city's recovery rate is 94.1 per cent withtotal 27,876 patients discharged so far.

The civic body said in its release that 11,948 people were quarantined.

As many as 346 patients are admitted to COVID-19 hospitals, including 76 in the civil hospital and 68 in the SMIMER Hospital, it said.

The bed occupancy rates of civil hospital and SMIMER Hospital are 3.51 and 8.28 per cent, respectively.

In rural Surat, 1,648 people are quarantined, officials said.

Kamrej tehsil continues to report the highest number of new cases, with 14 cases reported on Wednesday taking its caseload to 2,164, highest among nine tehsils, said officials.

