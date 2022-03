Bhopal, Mar 3 (PTI) A total of 225 students have returned home in Madhya Pradesh from war-ravaged Ukraine so far, a minister said on Thursday.

Also Read | Gujarat: Police Seize Drugs, Liquor Worth Over Rs 600 Crore in Two Years.

Over 450 families had contacted the MP government, seeking its help in the evacuation of the students stranded in Ukraine, he said.

Also Read | Ashneer Grover Tells BharatPe Board To Do Its Actual Job and Stop Vilifying Him.

"A total of 225 students have returned to MP from Ukraine. 452 families had contacted the state government for help," MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters here.

The state government is providing free lodging and food to the students at MP Bhawan in Delhi after their return from Ukraine. They are being brought home in MP by the state government, Mishra, who is also the state government spokesperson, said.

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the return of 225 students from Ukraine, he said.

"Chief Minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) and all his cabinet colleagues thanked the honourable prime minister for carrying out Operation Ganga, under which students from Ukraine are being brought home, and also for sending four Union ministers to help people stranded in the east European country," he said.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet cleared a proposal to set up 600 MW floating solar park at Omkareshwar in Khandwa and 950 mw solar park in Chhatarpur, the minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)