Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) Punjab reported 23 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll to 4,412, while 692 new cases took the state's infection tally to 1,39,869.

There are 5,439 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, an official bulletin issued here said.

Also Read | Who Will Be the Next CM of Bihar? Here’s What Nitish Kumar Said.

Four deaths were reported from Patiala, three from Ferozepur, two each from Bathinda, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Mohali, Pathankot and Rupnagar and one each from Muktsar and Sangrur, the bulletin added.

The places which reported new coronavirus cases include Mohali (132), Ludhiana (88) and Patiala (84).

Also Read | BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Inaugurates First-of-its-kind Giant Air Purifier in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar Market.

A total of 469 coronavirus patients were discharged after treatment, taking the number of recoveries to 1,30,018.

Seventeen critical patients are on ventilator support, while 134 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 28,22,668 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it added. PTI CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)