India News | 23 New Coronavirus Patients in Chhattisgarh, Two Deaths

Raipur, Jun 6 (PTI) Twenty-three new coronavirus patients were detected in Chhattisgarh on Saturday while two patients died since previous evening, health officials said.

The number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 923 while death toll has risen to four.

There are 660 active cases as 259 people have been discharged on recovery.

"A 19-year-old woman patient died on Friday night while a man, aged 34, died on Saturday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur," said the institute's Public Relations Officer.

The woman, native of Bastar district, was suffering from leukemia (a type of blood cancer). She was shifted to AIIMS on June 1 from a private hospital here after she tested positive for coronavrius, he said.

The other patient who died hailed from Bilaspur district. He was shifted to AIIMS on May 5 after he had tested positive for the viral infection, the PRO said.

"He was already infected with HIV. Despite all efforts his condition started to deteriorate and he succumbed," the official added.

On Saturday, 14 new coronavirus cases were reported from Balodabazar district, four from Raipur, three from Korba and one each from Kanker and Surajpur districts, the health official said.

Twenty-two coronavirus patients were discharged from four hospitals in the state following recovery during the day, he added.

There are 2,31,536 people in 19,732 quarantine centres in the state while 52,997 people are in home quarantine as a precautionary measure, he said.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases - 923, new cases- 23, deaths- four, discharged- 259, active cases- 660, people tested so far-85,346.

