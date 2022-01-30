Guwahati, Jan 30 (PTI) Ganja weighing 2,300 kg was seized from a truck in Assam's Karimganj district near the interstate border with Tripura, police said.

Two persons were arrested in this connection, they said.

Also Read | Hindu Mahasabha Celebrates Gandhi's Death Anniversary as Godse-Apte Smriti Diwas; Confers 'Bharat Ratna' on Kalicharan Maharaj.

"In the one of the biggest recoveries of drugs, Churaibari WP staff has just recovered a massive consignment of 2,360 kgs of ganja in a truck coming from Tripura," Karimganj Police tweeted.

An investigation has been started, it added.

Also Read | Maharashtra Logs 22,444 New COVID-19 Cases, 50 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Recovery Rate is 95.14%.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma complimented the police for the drugs haul.

"Compliments to @assampolice for its continued efforts in eradicating the drug menace. Keep it up," he tweeted.

Ganja weighing 256 kg was also seized from a truck in the area on Saturday night.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)