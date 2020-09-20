Chandigarh, Sep 20 (PTI) Haryana on Sunday reported 29 more fatalities, its highest single-day toll linked to COVID-19, pushing the count to 1,149 while 2,305 fresh cases raised the infection tally to 1,11,257 in the state, according to a bulletin.

Of the fresh fatalities, three each were reported from Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Ambala; two each from Faridabad, Sonipat, Hisar, Panchkula and Yamunanagar while a death each was recorded in Rohtak, Gurugram, Mahendragarh, Kaithal, Fatehabad, Nuh and Bhiwani districts, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Mathura-Based Doctor Sends 15 of His Own Samples for COVID-19 Test to Complete Sampling Target Set by CMO, Watch Viral Video.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases included Gurugram (405), Hisar (257), Sonipat (234), Faridabad (203), Amala (180), Panipat (141), Panchkula (133) and Yamunanagar (110).

The number of active cases in the state stands at 21,411 while a total of 88,697 people have been discharged after recovering from the infection.

Also Read | Farm Bills Row: Rajnath Singh Assures Farmers as ‘Farmer Myself’, Slams Opposition For Rajya Sabha Ruckus.

As of Sunday, the state has a recovery rate of 79.72 per cent, fatality rate of 1.03 per cent while the rate at which infections are doubling is 26 days and COVID-19 positivity rate is 6.64 per cent, according to the bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)