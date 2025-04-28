Guwahati, Apr 28 (PTI) Twenty-four people have been arrested in Assam so far for "defending Pakistan on Indian soil" following the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Among those apprehended is opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, who was booked on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam attack.

Also Read | West Bengal HS Result 2025 Date and Time: WBCHSE To Announce Uchcha Madhyamik Class 12 Result on This Day at wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in, Know Steps To Check Scorecards.

In a post on X at 7.30 pm, Sarma said, "24 Anti Nationals are behind the bars now."

Earlier in the day, he said the number of arrests was 22.

Also Read | JNUSU Election Results 2025: ABVP Says 'New Dawn' in JNU as Vaibhav Meena Secures Joint Secretary Post After 9 Years.

The two latest arrests were made in Sribhumi district and Kamrup district, he said.

On Saturday, Sarma had said that if required, provisions of the National Security Act would be imposed on the arrested.

"There are no similarities between Bharat and Pakistan. The two countries are enemy nations and we must remain like that," he had told reporters.

Twenty-six people were killed after terrorists struck Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)