New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Twenty-four candidates scored 100 percentile in the JEE (Main) of whom the highest eight students were from Telangana, said the National Testing Agency (NTA). NTA declared the results on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal congratulated the toppers of JEE (Main).

"This is testimony to the spirit of cooperative federalism and young Aatma Nirbhar Bharat under Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji's leadership. Despite odds, we prove ourselves," Pokhriyal tweeted.

"I congratulate the toppers of JEE(Mains). I also thank everyone involved in the #JEE exam and for declaring results in 4 days," he added.

According to the NTA, the JEE (Main) 2020 for B.E/B. Tech has been conducted two times in CBT mode this year. The first examination was conducted between 7 and 9 January 2020 in six shifts and the second JEE(Main) was conducted from 2 to 6 September 2020 in 10 shifts. (ANI)

