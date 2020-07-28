Chandigarh, Jul 28 (PTI) Twenty-four people tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Tuesday, taking the tally to 934 in the Union Territory, according to a medical bulletin.

Five cases were reported in Sector-15, two cases each in Sector-46, Mauli Jagran, Sarangpur, Sector-22, Sector-48 and the PGI campus, and one each in Sector-40, Sector-32, Hallo Majra, Khuda Lahora, Sector-61, Sector-23 and Dhanas, it stated.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 1,072 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally Reaches 38,636: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

Twenty-four COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the infection. A total of 599 people have been cured so far, as per the bulletin.

It stated that a total of 13,069 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 12,076 tested negative while reports in 56 cases are awaited.

Also Read | Earthquake in Mizoram; 4.4 Magnitude Tremors Felt Close to Champhai, 24th Quake to Jolt The State In Last 6 Weeks.

In total, 14 people have died because of COVID-19 so far in the city. There are 321 active cases as of now.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)