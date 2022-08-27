Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday carried out raids at the Ghatkopar area in Mumbai and arrested a 24-year-old youth.

According to NCB, the arrested person namely Subham Bhagat is a gym trainer and used to smuggle drugs.

NCB had received secret information, on the basis of that, raids were conducted at the house of Subham and recovered different types of drugs.

NCB said it recovered ganja, charas, LSG paper and other types of drugs from his house.

NCB registered a case against him and presented him before the court. The court sent him to NCB custody for two days.

NCB officials said that many more people are associated with Subham in the drug dealing and more arrests will soon be made. (ANI)

