Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): A 24-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, a police official said on Wednesday.

The accused used to live near neighbouring farm of the victim. Father of the minor girl lodged a complaint of the incident at Gaurihar police station in the district on Tuesday late evening, the senior police officer added.

"A man lodged a complaint at Gaurihar police station on Tuesday around 8 pm that his five years old girl was raped by a 24-year-old youth living near his neighbouring farm. Acting on the complaint, a medical examination of the minor was conducted at the district hospital and the police registered a case against the accused under POCSO act and IPC section 376," said Amit Sanghi, Superintendent of Police (SP, Chhatarpur).

The police also arrested the accused within a few hours of the complaint and now he would be produced before the court, the SP said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

