Amaravati, Mar 19 (PTI): Another 246 cases were added on Friday to Andhra Pradeshs COVID-19 tally, which has now shot up to 8,92,986.

The state also reported 131 recoveries and one death in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, a health department bulletin said.

The active caseload rose to 1,909 after a total of 8,83,890 recoveries and 7,187 deaths, it said.

Guntur district reported the highest 58 fresh cases, followed by Chittoor 45, Krishna 37, Visakhapatnam 23 and East Godavari 20.

Kurnool added 15 and Kadapa and Srikakulam 12 new positives each in a day.

The remaining five districts reported less than seven new cases each.

Prakasam district saw one more COVID-19 fatality.

Six districts in the state now have between 100 and 500 active coronavirus cases now.

