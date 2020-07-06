Srinagar, Jul 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 246 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus infected people in the union territory to 8,675, officials said.

The death-toll due to the virus rose to 138 following the demise of six patients over the last 24 hours, they said.

"Six people, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir," the officials said, adding that all the deaths were reported from Kashmir.

Of the total deaths, 14 have been reported from Jammu province while Kashmir division has reported 124 deaths.

Of the 246 new coronavirus cases, 36 are from Jammu and 210 are from the Kashmir valley.

There are 3,219 active cases in the union territory, while 5,318 patients have recovered from the infection so far, they said.

The cases detected on Monday included 35 people who had returned to the union territory recently, officials said.

At 65, Srinagar district in central Kashmir has recorded the highest number of cases followed by 49 in Kulgam district in the south.

Two districts -- Doda and Kishtwar -- have not reported any fresh cases in the last 24 hours, they said.

“Of these, 6,866 are in Kashmir, while 1809 are in the Jammu region,” the officials said.

