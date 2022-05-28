Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 28 (ANI): As many as 25 passengers were injured after a bus coming from Jammu en route to Doda district overturned in the Battal Ballian area in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, said police on Saturday.

All the injured have been shifted to a district hospital in Udhampur while six were referred to a government hospital in Jammu.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

