Guwahati, Jan 25 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,17,017 on Monday as 25 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Eighty-three more people have been cured of the disease, it said.

The state now has 918 active cases, while 1,078 people have succumbed to the infection, 1,347 patients have died due to other reasons, and 2,13,674 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.

Assam has tested over 63.88 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, it said.

Meanwhile, 19,837 people have received COVID vaccines to date, it added.

