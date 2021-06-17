West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police on Thursday seized two lorries illegally transporting 25 tonnes of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice from Nuzividu of Krishna to Mandapeta in East Godavari on the national highway near Eluru in West Godavari.

"Eluru Vigilance SP Varadarajulu received information that PDS rice was being transported last night from Nuzividu in Krishna district to Mandapeta in East Godavari district. On his instructions, we, along with civil supplies official Pramod Kumar, began checking the vehicles on the highway. At around 4 AM this morning we inspected two lorries and found 25 tonnes of PDS rice", Vigilance circle inspector Wilson told media.

The police informed that the owner of the load, Sajjala Chakradhara Rao is a resident of Nuzividu. He had bought the rice from Nuzividu to allegedly sell at Mandapeta.

A case has been filed against Roa and both the lorry drivers, Wilson informed.

Both the lorries and 25 tonnes of PDS rice have been seized by the police. (ANI)

