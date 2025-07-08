Kota (Rajasthan), Jul 8 (PTI) Sachin Kumar Bairwa, whose father sold the family land for his studies, is the first in his village of 1,500 houses in Rajasthan's Bundi district to clear the Chartered Accountant (CA) exam.

Sachin, 25, did not disappoint his father, Heeralal, either. He studied hard to do justice to the risk that his father took for his future and came out with flying colours by clearing the tough CA exam on Sunday.

Also Read | Did Shaktikanta Das Endorse an Investment Platform Promising INR 1 Million Monthly Returns for INR 21,000 Investment? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video.

A native of Devpura village, approximately 55 kilometres away from Bundi, Sachin completed schooling in his village at a Hindi-medium government school and later at the nearby Talwas village.

Heeralal said his son's performance in school was admired by his teachers who encouraged him to take the risk of selling the family land. He sold three bughas of paternal land for Sachin's studies.

Also Read | Traffic Curbs for Kanwar Yatra 2025: Muzaffarnagar Administration Announces Traffic Diversion, Heavy Vehicles To Be Restricted on Delhi-Dehradun Highway From July 11; Full Traffic Ban From July 18.

In 2014, Sachin moved to Bundi, where he met Manish Agarwal, a tutor, who motivated him to opt for commerce and pursue CA, a term he, his father or anyone in his village had never heard of. He began preparing for the Common Proficiency Test (CPT, now CA Foundation), one of the toughest exams, against all odds, especially one with no reserved seats.

Agarwal guided him in preparation for the exam and later sent him to Indore, where he spent two years preparing for the First Group Exams. He cleared it in November 2018 on his second attempt.

He underwent a three-year articleship in Jaipur and continued to prepare for the main exam. He succeeded in qualifying for it in his second attempt, scoring 324 marks in the result declared on Sunday.

Sachin said that people in and outside his family tried to persuade him to prepare for government recruitment exams and become a patwari as he belongs to the reserved category. However, he was determined to pursue a career as a CA.

"I will now purchase back double the land that my father sold for my studies," he said after cracking the exam.

Heeralal, who himself is not well aware of the work of a CA, said people in his village are still asking if Sachin will get a government job after clearing the CA exam.

Without ruling out civil services, Sachin said he plans to join the public utility companies to improve his family's condition before practising independently.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)