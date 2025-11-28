New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): In a major crackdown, the Delhi Police have solved the case of a 25-year-old woman who was reported missing from Dayalpur on November 21, after it emerged that she had been murdered and her body dumped in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district.

Police said the woman's family had initially lodged a missing persons complaint at PS Dayalpur. During the search, her mother expressed suspicion that her daughter had been abducted. Based on this, a case under Section 140(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered and an investigation launched.

Also Read | Jyotiba Phule Death Anniversary 2025: Date and Key Facts About Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, Pioneer of Girl Education in Ind.

The Delhi police team suspected the accused. The woman's husband, Faizal (28), was traced and arrested.

During interrogation, Faizal confessed to killing his wife. He told police that on November 20, while he, his wife and a friend were returning home in a car, the victim was shot inside the vehicle. The accused then disposed of her body in Baghpat and fled.

Also Read | Russian Cosmodrome Damaged After Soyuz Launch to ISS.

In his instance, the victim's body was recovered from the Baghpat area. Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the BNS were subsequently added to the case. The i20 car allegedly used in the crime has also been seized.

The police stated that a 17-year-old Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) who assisted Faizal in the murder has been apprehended. The post-mortem report is awaited, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)