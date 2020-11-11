Chandigarh, Nov 11 (PTI) As many as 2,546 fresh COVID-19 infections took Haryana's caseload to 1,90,323 on Wednesday, while 25 more fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 1,960, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the latest fatalities, four each were reported from Fatehabad and Hisar, and three each from Karnal, Rohtak and Sirsa, among other districts, the daily bulletin said.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (726), Faridabad (551), Hisar (236) and Sonipat (147).

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 17,421, while it has a recovery rate of 89.69 per cent, according to the bulletin.

