Surat, Jul 23 (PTI) Surat in Gujarat reported 256 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, which pushed the district tally to 11,384, the health department said on Thursday.

The rise in the number of cases in Surat was the highest for any district in the state for the day.

Surat's overall tally of 11,384 cases is the second highest in the state after Ahmedabad, where 25,173 people have tested positive so far.

Out of these 256 new cases, 181 were reported from Surat city, while 75 were from rural parts of the district, a release by health department said.

While 10 persons from the city have died in the last 24 hours, four from the rural areas also succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 509 in the district.

A total of 205 people also recovered and were given discharge in the last 24 hours, it said.

