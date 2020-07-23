Sonepur, July 23: In a shocking incident of a triple murder, a couple and their son were killed in Odisha’s western district of Sonepur on Wednesday. All were murdered when they were sleeping. The three deceased have been identified as 65-year-old Bulu Bhoi, 55-year-old Baidehi Bhoi and their son 25-year-old Shiva Bhoi.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, throats of the victims were slit with a sharp weapon. Their bodies were recovered on Thursday morning. The bodies of Bulu and Baidehi were found inside the house, while, the body of Shiva recovered from outside the house. Odisha Shocker: Elderly Couple Burnt to Death on Suspicion of Practising Witchcraft in Jajpur District.

“Shiva’s cousin was cultivating his land nearby when he called him. When he did not get any reply, he went to his house to find them lying in a pool of blood,” reported the media house quoting Sonepur”s superintendent of police Debi Prasad Dash as saying.

Odisha police have sent bodies of the deceased to a post-mortem and have started an investigation into the triple murder. The couple’s youngest son Shankar is working in Tamil Nadu, while two daughters are married.

