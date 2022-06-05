Thane, Jun 5 (PTI) Thane has reported 256 new COVID-19 cases, raising the infection tally in the Maharashtra district to 7,10,842, an official said on Sunday.

Also Read | West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: CBI Grills Two Trinamool MLAs Close to Anubrata Mondal.

These new cases were recorded on Saturday, he said.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Case: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Asks Central Govt to Uphold Places of Worship Act to Protect Mosque.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895 and the COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent, he said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 1,63,612 and the death toll at 3,407, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)