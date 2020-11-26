Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) Twenty-six more people died due to the coronavirus, pushing the toll to 4,710 while 845 new cases brought the infection tally to 1,49,278 on Thursday, according to a medical bulletin.

Jalandhar reported 167 fresh COVID-19 cases, the maximum in the state, followed by 157 in Mohali and 111 in Ludhiana, according to the bulletin.

There are 7,479 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, it said.

A total of 467 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the recovery count to 1,37,089, according to the bulletin.

Fourteen critical COVID-19 patients are on ventilator support while 150 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 31,03,006 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

