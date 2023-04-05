Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 5 (ANI): A 26-year-old man was shot dead in the Murgi Chow area of Hyderabad reportedly due to an old feud, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Akash Singh.

According to the police, the murder took place under the Tapachabutra Police Station limits in Hyderabad.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania Hospital, Hyderabad after being informed.

"The murder could have taken place due to an old feud between the accused and the deceased," DCP South West zone, Hyderabad, Kiran Khare said.

"The deceased had come to visit a friend here. Some miscreants came and started to stab and shot at him multiple times using illegal arms. He died on the spot," the DCP said.

Police said after conducting the post-mortem, it will be known how many shots were fired at the deceased.

The deceased had a case under the 307 section of the Indian Penal Code against him in the past, the police further said.

"The situation here is under control and peaceful. The kin of the deceased also named a few suspects," the DCP added.

An investigation has been started, police said, and added that the accused are on the run. (ANI)

