New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency has informed a Delhi court that Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana could spill the beans on the ongoing and future terror plans of outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and its chief Hafiz Saeed for India.

The agency said it on April 28 while seeking Rana's custody before special NIA judge Chander Jit Singh.

According to sources, the NIA said, "Hafiz Saeed is an accused in the case and his terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba is still involved in terror attacks in India. Rana's custody is required to unearth the operational details of the organisation."

The agency said it was interrogating Rana in a "measured" manner considering his health as opposed to his claims of being questioned 20 hours a day.

The NIA sought his custody claiming non-cooperation from Rana.

"There is contention of non-cooperation of accused in investigation, coupled with the fact of the extent, gamut, depth and widespread nature of the present case which has allegation of hatching the conspiracy at a global level in the sense of accused been from one country and then settled in another country where they hatched conspiracy against India, the request of NIA seeking further police custody remand of accused does have merit," the agency said.

The court after perusing the case diary said it appeared the NIA was investigating the case "earnestly".

On April 28, the court extended by 12 more days the NIA custody of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana.

He was produced in court with his face covered amid tight security.

Rana, a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route.

As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.

