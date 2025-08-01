New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Jail authorities have denied permission to 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Mastermind Tahawur Rana to have a telephonic conversation with his family on a regular basis.

Earlier, he was allowed to have a telephonic conversation with his family for a single time.

Special Judge (NIA) Chander Jit Singh, after the response of jail authorities, disposed of Rana's application. He sought a regular call facility with his family.

Legal Aid Counsel Piyush Sachdev appeared for Tahawur Rana. He confirmed that the permission is denied.

On July 25, the court sought a detailed reply on Tahawur Rana's plea for a telephonic conversation with his family.

Rana is in judicial custody after NIA interrogation in the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack case.

He is the alleged mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. He was extradited from the USA in April this year.

The court earlier had allowed a plea of Rana seeking a direction to provide a bed and a mattress in Tihar Jail.

The jail authorities had opposed the plea by submitting that, as per jail rules, inmates aged 65 or more can be provided a bed. Rana has attained the age of 65.

On the other hand, it was submitted on behalf of Rana that he is 64 years and 6 months old and has medical issues.

After considering the submissions, the court had allowed Rana's plea.

Additionally, the NIA informed the court that it has provided the complete medical history of Rana to the Jail authorities.

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 9 filed a supplementary charge sheet against Tahawur Rana in the 26/11 Mumbai terror case.

The court had extended the judicial custody of Rana till August 13.

This supplementary charge sheet contains procedural documents like arrest memo, seizure memo and other documents, Rana's counsel Piyush Sachdev had told ANI.

The main charge sheet was filed by the NIA in December 2011.

On June 9, the Court had granted Tahawwur Rana permission to make a single phone call to his family for the time being. The call was strictly conducted in accordance with jail regulations and under the supervision of a senior official from the Tihar jail authorities.

Recently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) collected voice and handwriting samples from Rana.

The NIA had previously informed the court that Rana was confronted with substantial evidence related to the 26/11 attacks. The agency argued for further custody, citing his evasive behaviour during questioning and lack of cooperation. Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann represented the NIA in the proceedings, while Advocate Piyush Sachdeva defended Rana.

64-year-old Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin, Rana, was extradited recently in connection with his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The devastating attack, orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed over 170 lives and left hundreds injured. (ANI)

