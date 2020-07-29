Pune, July 29 (PTI) The Pune district reported 2,613 new coronavirus cases since previous evening, taking its case tally to 78,013, a health official said on Wednesday.

The death toll in the district reached 1,858 with another 66 patients dying, he said.

"Of the 2,613 cases, 1,308 are from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 49,227 patients so far," the official said.

However, 2,543 patients were also discharged from the hospitals, he added.

1,022 new cases were found in Pimpri-Chinchwad area where the case count stands at 19,793.

