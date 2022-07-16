Chandigarh, Jul 16 (PTI) Punjab's COVID-19 tally increased to 7,66,086 on Saturday with 267 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 17,793 as three more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, 63 were reported from Mohali, 49 from Ludhiana and 27 from Jalandhar, the bulletin said.

The latest deaths were reported from Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana.

There were 1,489 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab. With 175 more patients recuperating from the disease, the number of recoveries increased to 7,46,804, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh reported 88 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 94,848. The death toll remained unchanged at 1,165, it said.

The number of active cases in the union territory stands at 500, the bulletin said.

