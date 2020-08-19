Pune, Aug 19 (PTI) Pune district reported 2,724 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 1,32,293 on Wednesday, a health official said.

He said the death toll reached 3,290 with 90 more patients succumbing to the infection.

Also, 1,089 patients were discharged from hospitals in the western Maharashtra district following recovery, the official said.

"Of the 2,724 cases, 1,211 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits (the city), where the count rose to 77,368. With 853 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's COVID-19 count increased to 37,716," he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 17,209, he said.

Meanwhile, new collector of Pune district Dr Rajesh Deshmukh said emphasis will be given on further bringing down the case fatality rate.

Speaking after taking charge on Wednesday, he said the district administration has already scaled up COVID-19 testing and this will remain a priority area.

"We will see how we can do tracing and tracking of COVID-19 patients and emphasis will be given on further bringing the case fatality rate down," said the 2008-batch IAS officer.

Talking about the findings of the serological survey conducted in Pune by IISER and otherinstitutes, he said it has been confirmed that people have developed antibodies.

Deshmukh, previously managing director of Haffkine Institute in Mumbai, replaced Naval Kishore Ram, who was transferred to the Prime Minister's Office as deputy secretary.

