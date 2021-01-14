Hyderabad, Jan 14 (PTI) Telangana clocked 276 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the total infection count to nearly 2.91 lakh while one fatality pushed the toll to 1,572. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 53, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri with 23 and 18 respectively, a government bulletin said on Thursday providing details as of 8 pm on January 13.

The total number of cases stood at 2,90,916 while recoveries were at 2,84,849.

As many as 4,495 patients are under treatment and 28,894 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, over 73.79 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.98 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.91 per cent, while it was 96.5 per cent in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)