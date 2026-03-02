Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Following an exciting opening week, the Jindal Polo Spring Season moves into its second tournament with the Sunjay Kapur Memorial Cup, scheduled to be held from March 3 to 8, 2026, at the Jindal Polo Estate, Noida.

According to a release, the tournament serves as a tribute to renowned Indian multinational industrialist and billionaire Sunjay Kapur, celebrating his legacy and contribution to sport and enterprise through a week of competitive polo action.

The competition follows closely on the heels of the Jindal Polo Estate Cup, where Team X emerged as champions while Jindal Panther finished as runners-up, setting the stage for another intense battle among eight evenly matched teams.

Competitive Pools Promise High-Quality Action

The tournament features eight teams divided into two pools:*Pool A: *Mayfair, Team X, BLK, FirePool B: Jindal Panther, Carysil, V Polo, Riverside

With a balanced mix of seasoned professionals and emerging talent, the Sunjay Kapur Memorial Cup is expected to deliver fast-paced contests across the league phase, leading into the semi-finals and finals weekend.

Star Players to Watch

The tournament boasts several high-quality players who are likely to shape the competition. Among the standout +4 players are Shamsheer Ali, Gonzalo Yanzon, and Simran Shergill, whose experience and tactical awareness bring significant strength to their respective teams.

Strong +3 handicap ranking players, including Siddhant Sharma, Hurr Ali, Naveen Singh, and Kuldeep Singh, add further firepower, ensuring closely contested encounters across both pools.

Equally crucial will be the contributions of +2 handicap ranking players such as Dino Dhankar, Bhawani Kalvi, Phill Seller, and Salim Azmi, whose versatility and midfield control often prove decisive in the 4-goal format, bridging attacking play with defensive stability.

With a combination of top-ranked professionals and rising polo talent, the tournament promises a dynamic blend of strategy, speed, and precision.

Tournament Schedule

Action begins on Tuesday, 3rd March, with Mayfair taking on Team X, followed by BLK facing Fire, while runners-up Jindal Panther open their campaign against Carysil later in the day. The league stage continues through March 4 and 5, determining semifinalists before a scheduled rest day on March 6.

The tournament then enters its decisive phase with the semi-finals on March 7, followed by the Final on March 8, where the season's second champion will be crowned.

More than just a competition, the Sunjay Kapur Memorial Cup stands as a tribute event within the Spring Season calendar, honouring a legacy while bringing together leading polo patrons, professionals, and emerging players. Set against the scenic backdrop of the Jindal Polo Estate, the tournament continues to strengthen India's growing polo ecosystem while providing fans with another week of elite equestrian sport.

With momentum carrying over from a thrilling opening tournament, Week Two promises high-intensity polo and compelling rivalries as teams vie for one of the most prestigious titles of the Spring Season. (ANI)

