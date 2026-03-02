Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 2 (ANI): Bangladesh on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, condemning the nature of his demise.

"The Government is saddened to learn that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated in a targeted attack, which is a violation of international law and norms. It extends heartfelt condolences to the brotherly people of Iran," the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Emphasising a call for restraint, the ministry added, "Bangladesh believes that conflict brings no solution and that only dialogue, mutual respect and adherence to international law can resolve disputes."

This diplomatic reaction follows a significant political shift in Tehran, where Ayatollah Alireza Arafi made his inaugural public appearance as a member of Iran's newly formed interim leadership council. Delivering a stern rebuke of Western military actions via a video address, Arafi spoke from a televised podium to address the nation and the international community regarding the recent escalations.

Arafi was appointed as a jurist member of the interim council on Sunday, following the killing of the Supreme Leader. During the address, he directly challenged the motives behind the recent strikes, asserting, "The United States and the Zionist regime have based an improper, incorrect and unjust action on a mistaken calculation."

Following this high-level rhetoric, the situation on the ground has transitioned into a significant escalation of Middle Eastern hostilities. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Monday confirmed the commencement of the "tenth wave of the True Promise 4 Operation," claiming to have struck a government complex in Tel Aviv alongside targets in East Al-Quds (Jerusalem), according to reports from Tasnim News.

In its ninth official statement, the IRGC's Public Relations Department detailed the deployment of "Khaybar missiles" during this phase of the offensive. The department asserted that the strike "opened doors to a massive inferno" across various occupied territories, marking a major peak in the ongoing aerial campaign.

Alongside the strikes, the IRGC issued a stern warning to residents within the occupied territories, advising them to "evacuate immediately from areas near military bases, security centres, and governmental facilities." According to Tasnim News, this latest wave specifically prioritised the government hub in Tel Aviv, as well as high-security and military installations in Haifa and East Al-Quds.

This follows previous declarations by the IRGC, maintaining that "siren sounds in Israel would never cease." Tasnim News further reports that "illegal settlers" have been urged to stay clear of military or administrative buildings and to "evacuate immediately from the occupied territories" to avoid fallout from the missile volleys.

Amidst these heavy exchanges, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) responded by announcing the elimination of top-tier members of the Iranian regime's Ministry of Intelligence during a military offensive dubbed Operation 'Roaring Lion'. In a statement released on X on Monday, the IDF confirmed that the strikes targeted high-ranking figures within Tehran's intelligence apparatus.

Among those killed was Sayed Yahya Hamidi, identified as the "Deputy Minister of Intelligence for 'Israel Affairs,' who led terrorist activities targeting Jews, Western actors, and regime opponents in Iran and abroad." The military also confirmed the death of Jalal Pour Hossein, the "Head of the Espionage Division."

According to the IDF, the mission was "guided by precise IDF intelligence," and the officials "were targeted and eliminated during the opening strike of Operation 'Roaring Lion'." The IDF further noted that "additional senior officials were also eliminated" and stated that "the IAF also struck the Ministry's headquarters in Tehran."

This latest surge in violence follows a full-scale conflict that erupted in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, following a major "military offensive" launched on February 28. In a coordinated operation known as Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion, US and Israeli forces carried out large-scale air and missile strikes across Iran, targeting key military sites, nuclear-related infrastructure, and leadership compounds.

As the conflict intensifies, world leaders and international bodies are currently urging de-escalation, warning that the risk of a wider regional conflict grows as fighting continues without a clear end in sight. (ANI)

