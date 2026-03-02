Muscat, March 2: One person was killed in an attack on an oil tanker off Muscat that triggered an explosion and fire, as Iran continues its Gulf retaliation campaign, The Times of Israel reported, citing Omani authorities. The Times of Israel reported, as per a statement from Oman's maritime security centre, "The oil tanker MKD VYOM, flying the flag of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, was attacked by an unmanned boat 52 nautical miles off the coast of Muscat Governorate. The tanker was carrying approximately 59,463 metric tons of cargo." Who Will Lead Iran Next? Power Struggle Begins After Death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel Strikes.

The statement added, "The attack resulted in a fire and explosion in the main engine room, killing one crew member, an Indian national." In response, the Embassy of India in Muscat expressed its condolences and said it is in close coordination with local authorities to ensure the safe and early repatriation of the nationals aboard the vessel. "The Embassy of India expresses its deepest condolences on the tragic demise of an Indian national on board MKD Vyom. The Embassy is in close coordination with the local authorities in Oman to facilitate the safe and early repatriation of our nationals on board the vessel. We remain committed to extending all possible assistance in this matter," the Embassy wrote on X. China Backs Iran Defending Itself Against US-Israeli Strikes.

Embassy of India in Oman Seeks Repatriation

The Embassy of India expresses its deepest condolences on the tragic demise of an Indian national on board MKD Vyom. The Embassy is in close coordination with the local authorities in Oman to facilitate the safe and early repatriation of our nationals on board the vessel. We… — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) March 2, 2026

Meanwhile, a coordinated US and Israeli airstrike across multiple Iranian cities on February 28, targeting military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure. These strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities. US President Donald Trump described the strikes as necessary to "ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon". In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in the Middle East and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)