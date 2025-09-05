New Delhi [India] September 5 (ANI): Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, on Friday said that metro services are expanding rapidly across the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In 2014, metro services were available over just 248 km in 5 cities. Today, this network has grown to 1,066 km across 24 cities, with another 970 km metro service is in the pipeline. Once completed, India will emerge as the world's number one country in metro service availability, said Manohar Lal.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Won't Allow Nitish Kumar To Become CM Again, Says Tejashwi Yadav.

Manohar Lal was addressing the gathering as the chief guest at the Gurugram Metro Bhoomi Pujan program, organised by Gurugram Metro Rail Limited at the Gurugram University Campus Auditorium on Friday. The event was presided over by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma, Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar, and Pataudi MLA Bimla Chaudhary were also present.

On the occasion, the Union Minister and the Chief Minister extended greetings to the people on Teachers' Day, Onam, and Eid. Earlier, the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for the construction of the new metro line was held in Sector 44.

Also Read | Punjab Floods: Death Toll Rises to 43, 3 Missing After Heavy Rainfall in State; Rescue and Relief Operations Intensify.

The 28.5 km-long Metro corridor from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City up to Dwarka Expressway, costing about Rs 5,500 crore, will include 27 stations and connect new and old Gurugram.

Manohar Lal said that metro services are being expanded to provide convenience and better mobility to the people, an official release said. He assured that wherever metro connectivity is needed across the country, the Urban Ministry will ensure timely approvals and implementation. Congratulating the people of Gurugram and the NCR for this project, he said that better transport facilities will save both time and money. The Union Minister further said that the Urban Ministry will provide 10,000 buses at concessional rates across the country, out of which 450 will be allotted to Haryana, including 100 buses dedicated to Gurugram. He added that to improve last-mile connectivity, transport facilities linked with metro stations will be made available through an app-based system, which will ensure safety and allow fare payments through metro cards, eliminating parking issues.

The Union Minister also administered a cleanliness pledge to the public, urging everyone to adopt cleanliness as a way of life. He said that with the cooperation of social and business organizations, every citizen must contribute to keeping their surroundings clean. Manohar Lal informed that he has assured the Prime Minister that Gurugram will make exemplary contributions in becoming number one in the national cleanliness rankings. He also thanked the Prime Minister for recently rationalising GST slabs into two categories.

Chief Minister welcomed Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal on his arrival in Gurugram. He expressed gratitude to the Central Government for gifting the new metro project to the city. He said that today is a historic day for Gurugram. Together, we are fulfilling a long-awaited dream. This metro service will benefit every citizen by reducing traffic congestion, saving travel time, decreasing pollution, and creating new employment opportunities. Metro stations have been strategically planned at key locations, including Subhash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Palam Vihar, and the Railway Station. He said that the project, to be completed within the next four years, will give Gurugram a distinct new identity. He further informed that metro extensions from Rejangla Chowk to Dwarka Sector-21, Sector-56 to Pachgaon, as well as NaMo Metro Corridor Delhi-Karnal, Delhi-Neemrana, and Gurugram-Noida via Faridabad are also part of the future plans. These projects will connect Gurugram more deeply with Delhi and the entire NCR. This metro is not just a means of transport, it is a symbol of progress, he added.

Highlighting the city's rapid growth, the Chief Minister said that Gurugram has become one of India's most important economic centers, housing major IT, BPO, startup, and automobile companies. It is home to more than 250 Fortune 500 companies, and most of Haryana's 19 unicorns are also based here. He said that lakhs of people from across the country and the world come to Gurugram in search of employment, business, and opportunities. The city, once a small village, is today known worldwide as the Millennium City. Gurugram now ranks third in per capita income in India, after Chandigarh and Mumbai.

Nayab Singh Saini said that Haryana is progressing under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will do what we have promised. Our policy, intention, and leadership are clear. Under Modi ji's leadership, India has witnessed a decisive and transparent government, bringing unprecedented change in work culture. Our goal is the balanced development of the entire state, and we will leave no stone unturned to make Gurugram the most developed city in the country, he said.

Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh described the Gurugram Metro Rail Expansion Project as a historic step for the city's development and people's convenience. He said the project will not only provide safe, fast and comfortable travel but also help in controlling pollution and easing traffic jams. It will become a strong base for Gurugram's socio-economic progress, giving new impetus to industrial and business activities and boosting investment opportunities, he added.

Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma termed the occasion a proud moment for the city. He said the 28.5 km corridor with 27 elevated stations will connect old and new Gurugram with Cyber City, Udyog Vihar, the Railway Station, and Dwarka Expressway, making daily travel more convenient for local residents and providing the city with a modern transport network. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)