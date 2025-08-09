Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar on Saturday giving insights into the ongoing rescue operations in Uttarkashi stated that patients were being treated by doctors at Dharali, further stating that a total of 28 ambulances had been stationed in case of emergencies.

He also stated that four patients had been discharged out of 15 admitted.

"I will also visit the district hospital in Uttarkashi, where some patients are admitted. Under the instructions of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the teams of the health department, NDRF, SDRF, and Indian Army are working together as a unified team. Seven to nine doctors have been treating patients at Dharali. Additionally, 28 ambulances and backup ambulances have been stationed...Out of the 15 patients admitted, four have been discharged...Mostly people have been rescued...The operation will complete in one to two days..." Kumar told ANI.

After the devastating flash-floods that hit Dharali and Harsil, 816 civilians have been rescued by the Indian Army, ITBP, NDRF, and SDRF till Saturday, according to a release.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made an announcement for the rehabilitation and relief of people affected by the recent disasters in Uttarkashi.

According to a release by the Chief Minister's Office, Dhami has announced that an immediate assistance of Rs. 5 lakh each will be provided for the rehabilitation of those whose houses have been completely damaged or destroyed by the disaster in village Dharali, Tehsil Bhatwadi, District Uttarkashi.

Apart from this, the families of those who died in the disaster will also be given an assistance amount of Rs 5 lakh each, so that they can get financial support in this difficult time.

The Chief Minister has announced the formation of a three-member committee for rehabilitation, overall revival, and strengthening of sustainable livelihood of the villagers affected by the disaster. This committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Secretary, Revenue, which will submit its preliminary report to the government within a week.

This committee will prepare a blueprint of a long-term and effective policy for the future of Dharali village, so that the safety and livelihood of the local community can be ensured.

The Chief Minister also clarified that the state government stands with every disaster-affected citizen and all possible assistance will be provided. Relief and rehabilitation measures will be implemented quickly and effectively at the government level. (ANI)

